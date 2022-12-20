Subscribe now

Mirvac CEO Susan Lloyd Hurwitz
GENERAL NEWS

Lloyd-Hurwitz to lead new Aus Housing Council

By
FEDERAL housing minister Julie Collins has established an interim Housing Supply and Affordability Council to address Australia’s housing shortage.

The new interim council will be led by departing Mirvac CEO and managing director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz and will provide the government with independent advice on ways to increasing housing supply and affordability across the country.

Lloyd-Hurwitz is due to step down from her role at Mirvac in March 2023, with successor Campbell Hanan announced in October.

Michael Lennon, managing director at Housing Choices Australia and former chairman at the Community Housing Industry Association, Helen Waters Silvia, chief executive at Women’s and Girls’ Emergency Centre and economist Rachel ViforJ will also join the interim council.

Alongside, Marcus Spiller, urban economist and planner and David O’Loughlin, director at the Urban Renewal Authority.

The formation of the new group has been welcomed by the Property Council of Australia, who labeled the move as an “important step forward” in tackling the housing shortage.

“The interim Housing Supply and Affordability Council will ensure the government’s ambition to boost housing supply and affordability is supported by expert independent advice,” said Ken Morrison, chief executive at the Property Council of Australia.

“In selecting a leader as well-regarded and experienced in creating housing supply as Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz, the Minister has demonstrated her serious intent to tackle one of the country’s most persistent public policy challenges.”

“These nominations to the interim Council will enable the Federal Government to strengthen its role in addressing the need for affordable and social housing over the next few decades.”

Morrison added that one of the earliest tasks of the interim council will be to review barriers to harnessing institutional investment to unlock new housing.

 “Australia needs all the new housing it can get, so it makes sense to address the taxation settings which prevent more investment creating the new rental housing the country needs,” concluded Morrison.

