Growthpoint upgrade earnings despite office and industrial repricing

ASX-listed Growthpoint Properties has upgraded its full-year funds from operations (FFO) guidance on the back of strong leasing and increased visibility of interest costs, but has copped a $144 million valuation hit on its office and industrial property portfolio.

The net revaluation change is due to a $146.9 million downwards revaluation of its 20 of its 28 office assets. It equates to a 6.0% drop on a like-for-like basis over the June 30 book values, while the average market capitalisation rates increased 28 basis points to 5.4%.

The industrial portfolio fared better, with 15 of its 31 industrial assets revalued resulting in a $3.3 million of 0.4% uplift in values, but reflects the slowdown in value growth following the pandemic-fuelled boom of the last few years. Cap rates increased 18 basis points to 4.9%.

The net decrease is expected to result in a reduction of about 19c per security to the group’s net tangible assets.

In a recent episode of Australian Property Journal’s “Talking Property” podcast, Benjamin Martin-Henry, head of real estate Research, Pacific with Real Capital Analytics (MSCI), predicted a repricing of assets as bond rates and yields narrow. He highlighted that bond rates and industrial yields spread narrowed significantly from 300 basis points to 25 bps in the September quarter.

Recently Dexus said the impact of higher capitalisation rates and discount rates has resulted in a portfolio valuation decrease of around $322 million for the six months ending 31 December 2022.

Timothy Collyer, Growthpoint’s managing director, said strong rent growth in the industrial market is offsetting yield expansion.

“Office markets continue to see positive net absorption and increasing physical occupancy, with companies recognising the importance and quality of their office spaces to support collaboration and new ways of working,” he said.

Meanwhile, Growthpoint has lifted its FFO guidance to between 25.5 and 26.5 cps, up from 25.0 to 26.0 cps. It comes on the back of the group seeing positive leasing activity, including entering into a 7.2-year lease with the Queensland state government over 2,200 sqm in Newstead, with the remaining balance of the 8,000 under heads of agreement.

It also said it has greater clarity on interest rate rises in FY23, and now assumes an average FY23 floating cash rate of 2.9%, previously 2.8%.