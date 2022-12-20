Unlisted property returns defy market volatility

DESPITE global headwinds, Australia’s unlisted property funds have delivered double digit annual returns of 18.7%.

While A-REITs, equities and bonds have been impacted by headwinds including rising rates and inflation, as at 30 September 2022, Australia’s unlisted property funds managed strong levels of growth.

According to new data released by Zenith Investment Partners, Australian Unity, MSCI, the Property Funds Association and the Property Council of Australia, un-levered “all property” direct assets also saw returns of 9.6%.

“While bonds and equities have been heavily sold off as central banks steadily increased cash rates, it is pleasing to see unlisted and direct property asset types delivering investors strong absolute returns,” said Dan Cave, senior investment analyst at Zenith Investment Partners.

This compared to annual declines for A-REITs of 19.7% to trade below book value, with fixed income assets seeing declines of 17.3%, global equities down 15.9% and Australian equities also down 6.8%.

Income returns of 4.6% supported the healthy annual returns of direct property, leading to a tight margin to bond yields. With capital returns holding solid across all direct property sectors.

“At present there appears to be a standoff brewing between buyers and sellers of direct property assets, and transactional volumes are slowing as price discovery takes place between market players due to recent interest rate rises,” said Damian Diamantopoulos, fund manager for the Property Income Fund and head of research property/head of of REITs at Australian Unity.

“Pricing of listed property assumes book values are to come under pressure, with debate centred on whether listed pricing has been too pessimistic in its view. With many A-REITs now trading below book value, diverging market views favours those willing to take on active positions.”

Unsurprisingly, thanks to record low vacancy and capitalisation rates, industrial and logistics assets saw the strongest returns by sector, up 13% in 12-month capital growth.

“Industrial property remains the favoured sector with all-time low vacancy rates and rental growth fuelling returns, although it remains to be seen what impact rising interest rates will have on property yields moving forward,” added Cave.

“The retail property outlook appears encouraging, with retail sales remaining buoyant and consumer spending yet to be materially slowed by rising interest rates, although consumers may begin to feel the pinch in the new year as recent rate rises take hold.”

While industrial and logistics saw total annual returns of 17.3%, the office and retail sectors saw returns of 8.1% and 7.8% respectively.

“In these market conditions, it pays for portfolios to be diversified by both asset type and sector, with a long-term focus on asset fundamentals and prioritising resilient income generation alongside capital growth. These characteristics will be key to achieving attractive returns in the year ahead,” concluded Diamantopoulos.