MaxCap finishes year on a high note

COMMERCIAL real estate financier MaxCap had a record 2022, deploying $2.8 billion and seeing a 14% increase in fund assets to circa $7.0 billion.

Despite the turbulent macro-economic landscape of the past 12 months, MaxCap delivered this $2.8 billion of new capital across over 100 loans and investments, with a forward pipeline of more than $6.0 billion.

“I am incredibly proud of MaxCap’s stellar performance under adverse trading conditions. Irrespective of the economic cycle, MaxCap always remains committed to supporting our clients and retains high conviction in the long term fundamentals of the Australian real estate market,” said Brae Sokolski, executive director at MaxCap.

Over the year, the financier also entered a strategic investment partnership with leading global alternative asset manager, Apollo, who acquired a minority stake in MaxCap in late 2021.

The partnership was conspired to accelerate MaxCap’s grown across both Australia and New Zealand.

“At the one-year mark into our long term partnership, we continue to be impressed by MaxCap’s performance, people, and breadth of capabilities. We look forward to supporting Brae, Wayne and the team as they enter 2023 with solid strategic momentum,” said Matthew Michelini, partner and head of Asia Pacific at Apollo.

Additionally, the group launched two new unlisted equity funds in 2022, with the $250 million MaxCap Diversified Opportunity Fund and the NZ$200 million MaxCap/Winton Medium Density Development Fund.

MaxCap also expanded its platform across the year, with 30 new hires to support both origination and capital raising. This included the recent appointment of Rob Hattersley as Group Head of Capital.

As well as three recent appointments earlier in the month, in Ben Woolley, Hugh Thompson and Liam Howley.

One of the financier’s most recent moves came in recent weeks as MaxCap again teamed up with developer Metro Property Group, this time for a $100 million luxury townhouse project next to Pymble Golf Course in Sydney’s affluent North Shore.