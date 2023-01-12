Higher older listings confirm housing downturn

AFTER an increase in November, national residential property listings fell by 5.5% in December as the summer holiday season began.

According to the latest data from SQM Research, national listings were down to 228,415 properties from the previous month’s 241,701.

At the same time, the last 12 months saw a 4.6% increase from December 2021, following a bump driven by unsold properties.

Old listings, sitting on the market for over 180 days, was up 14.3% over the year and 3.5% over the month, as the housing downturn made homes tougher to sell.

Over the year, Hobart saw an increase of 214% in old listings, followed by Sydney with 47% and Melbourne with 27%, while Adelaide saw a decline of 7.7%.

On the other hand, new listings saw a significant fall of 31.1% over December and a 22.4% decline over the year.

Each capital city saw a significant decline in new listings across December, led by Darwin with 52.8% and followed by Sydney with 49.5%, Canberra with 45.2%, Melbourne with 43.7% and Brisbane with 40.7%.

While over the year, Melbourne and Sydney led declines in new listings, both seeing a 35.3% fall, with Adelaide the only capital to see an increase at 0.8%.

“The large falls in new listings over December 2022 appears to be an eye opener, but in the scheme of things, we have just gone back to more normal levels for December. This time last year was a frantic period given the opening of the economy and abnormally high buyer activity all the way through to the end of the year,” said Louis Christopher, managing director of SQM Research.

“What should be noted though is the rise in older listings which appears to be uniform across cities and townships. This rise in older stock completely confirms the depth of this housing downturn and is very typical of what is recorded in past downturns. As there remains more sellers than buyers, dwellings on the market that are not priced to market, don’t sell.”

While distressed listings stabilised as of 4 January 2024, from 6,549 in November, there were still 6,201 national residential properties selling over these distressed conditions.

The stabilisation was largely driven by declines in distressed selling activity in the ACT, NT and NSW, each down 18.2%, 14.1% and 12.5% respectively.]

“Meanwhile, distressed listings activity, while up for the year, still remains at relatively benign levels and indeed stabilised over the December quarter. SQM Research records 6,210 dwellings selling under distressed conditions. This remains well down on pre-covid levels over approximately 13,000 dwellings,” added Christopher.

Over the month to 4 January, national asking prices for combined dwellings was up 0.4%, with capital city asking prices up 2.8% over the same period.

While for the 12 months to the end of 2022, combined dwelling asking prices were up by 8.2%.

Though Sydney and Melbourne recorded declines in asking prices over the 12-month period, at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively, this was more than covered by increases in all other capital cities and regional townships.

“Until we see a major surge on distressed activity, I really doubt some of the more calamitous predictions of a housing crash in 2023 will play out. But as our research found in our recent 2023 Housing Boom and Bust Report, as cash rate of 4% or over does indeed risk this very type of dark scenario playing out,” concluded Christopher.