Rents continue to climb, albeit at a slower rate

WHILE 2022 saw record levels of annual rent growth at 10.2%, a seasonal boost to stock and affordability constraints may signal market easing.

According to CoreLogic’s Q4 2022 Quarterly Rental Review, Australia’s rental market growth has slowed for the second consecutive quarter, recording rental value growth of 2.0% down from 2.3% in the September quarter and the peak of 3.0% in the three months to May 2022.

“The decline in quarterly rental growth rates observed in the December quarter was led by the capital cities where rents continued to increase but at a slightly slower rate than they have done in September and June quarters,” said Eliza Owen, report author and head of research at CoreLogic.

“While a slowdown in the pace of rent rises could be a sign that the rental market is starting to shift, it’s not great news for tenants just yet. Rents are still rising in most capital cities and regional areas with vacancy rates low.”

Australian rent values are up 22.2% since the beginning of the upswing in September 2020, with median weekly rents over this period rising from $430/week to $519/week.

The slowing growth rate also comes as the national rental vacancy rate saw a slight uptick in December to 1.17%, from November’s 1.05%.

“It is not entirely clear whether the rental market will continue inching toward a turning point, or if this is a temporary, seasonal reprieve due to higher new listings through December,” added Owen.

New advertised rental listings saw a seasonal peak in the four weeks to 11 December, with 50,867 new listings or the highest volume since mid-February 2022.

Though listings still remain 13.8% lower than the previous five-year average for the December quarter.

Over the quarter, Canberra recorded a 0.7% decline in dwelling rents, for a 0.8% decline in house rents and a 0.2% decline in unit rents. This reflects a cumulative fall of 1.1% since peaking in June 2022, following a trough-to-peak upswing of 18.1% from September 2020.

Darwin followed with a 0.3% decline in house rents over the quarter, with a combined quarterly increase at 0.3%, down from 3.6% in the June quarter.

Adelaide’s growth over the quarter slowed by 220 basis points at 1.4%, with Brisbane slowing by 160 basis points and both Sydney and Melbourne slowing by 20 basis points.

Meanwhile, quarterly growth in the combined regional rent market is unchanged from the previous quarter at 1.3%.

Canberra is still the country’s most expensive capital city to rent in, with a median weekly rental value of $681, followed by Sydney at $679 and Darwin $594.

While Melbourne remains Australia’s most affordable capital city for rentals at $507/week, followed by Adelaide $518/week, Hobart $552/week, Perth $553/week and Brisbane $588/week.

The gap between house and unit rent is narrowing, as growth in Australia’s unit rents was at 2.8% in the December quarter, with house rents rising by 1.7%.

Nationally, gross rent yields are still improving, with yields across all dwellings increasing to 3.78%, though this is still well below the pre-COVID decade average of 4.24%.

“On the one hand, returning overseas migration is likely to place continued demand on rental markets popular with overseas arrivals. Historic migration data suggests this would be Inner Melbourne, the South East of Melbourne, the West suburbs of Melbourne and Sydney’s Inner South West,” said Owen.

“On the flip side investor activity, and therefore rental supply, is not expected to pick up substantially in the year ahead. Even though rent yields are rising, investors are facing higher interest costs, and reduced capital growth prospects.”