QLD nature refuges double the size of Tasmania

ANOTHER 43,000-hectares of land in Queensland is now protected, as the mix of national parks space and nature refuges is added to the state’s protected network of 14.3 million-hectares.

The latest batch of land to be formally dedicated by the Palaszczuk government includes both new and expansions to existing nature refuges and a number of additions to existing national parks such as D’Aguilar, Lamington, Main Range and Oakview.

“Combined, our national parks, nature refuges and other protected areas cover 14.3 million hectares – that’s an area double the size of Tasmania,” said Steven Miles, acting premier.

“This is part of our commitment to expanding and protecting our National parks and Queensland’s great lifestyle.”

The state government is investing $262.5 million to expand and create new national parks – the single biggest investment in Queensland’s history.

“It’s great to see this batch include a number of nature refuges, areas that Queensland landholders have nominated to protect the critical ecosystems, plants and creatures that live within it,” said Meaghan Scanlon, environment minister.

The national park expansions include 52.5-hectares to D’Aguilar National Park in Somerset,

129.9-hectares to Lamington National Park (Scenic Rim), 56-hectares to Main Range National Park (Southern Downs) and 92.13 hectares to Oakview National Park (Gympie).

While the new nature refuges include the 8285.98-hectare Ardgour Station Nature Refuge, Paroo, 51.53-hectare Boreen Nature Refuge, Noosa, 35.3-hectare Keysii Nature Refuge, Noosa and the 34,206.07-hectare Mount Gibson Nature Refuge, 82.25-hectare Noo’s Creek Nature Refuge, 64.7497-hectare Oakey Scrub Nature Refuge, all in Cook.

With increases made to Galaji Nature Refuge (Tablelands), Mount Mellum Nature Refuge (Sunshine Coast), Weyba Nature Refuge (Noosa), Yourka Reserve Nature Refuge (Tablelands), Yurol Nature Refuge (Noosa) and to Townsville Town Common Conservation Park.

This comes after a further 2,500-hectares of land was added to Queensland’s network of national parks, conservation parks and nature refuges in a bid to protect the state’s environment and lifestyle.