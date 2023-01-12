Victorians in record smashing west coast farm purchase

BACKED by a foreign investment fund, a prominent Victorian farming family has acquired Cherylton Farms, one of Western Australia’s most in demand mixed farming enterprises, for a record $100 million.

Achieving a record value after a competitive expression of interest campaign, that closed on 1 December 2022, the 8,554-hectare Cherylton Farms is located 23km south west of Kojonup in the Great Southern Region, which was initially tipped to bring in over $90 million.

“The sale is record breaking for the area, based on a result of greater than $100 million on a walk-in- walk-out basis,” said Simon Wilkinson, director at LAWD, who acted as the exclusive selling agent in the transaction.

“The successful purchasers hold very similar core values to the Cherylton Farms’ team which will assist in supporting the continuation of this prosperous enterprise.”

Existing operations at the asset include diversified cropping and livestock grazing, with a focus on the production of high-yielding crops such as barley, oats, barley and canola, as well as Merino and composite sheep flocks.

“The new owners will benefit from the strategic farming practises implemented by Mr Cameron, who is well regarded for his ability to develop agricultural farmlands into high performing assets, through a careful combination of scale, precision management and a strong focus on team culture,” added Wilkinson.

“LAWD are not only proud to be involved in the sale of such a high- quality asset but are also delighted that we were able to match Cherylton Farms with a new owner with the same commitment to maximising operational efficiency, productivity and sustainability, along with the retention of the existing staff.”

According to Danny Thomas, senior director at LAWD and rural property specialist, the record setting sale price comes as investors are increasingly seeking out agricultural assets in WA.

“We have seen both direct foreign investors and domestic institutions recognise the significant value offered in WA in comparison to east coast Australia and overseas land markets. We experienced exceptionally high levels of participation from institutional investors in the sale process for Cherylton Farms,” said Thomas.

“Any Western Australian vendor looking to divest a high-quality, large-scale asset in the current market will see that asset met with very high demand noting accepted district land values are likely to be eclipsed. LAWD expect to see this trend continue to strengthen through 2023.”