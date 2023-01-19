The cities to watch for 2023

TOWNSVILLE has been named as the number one Growth Star on the Hotspotting Price Predictor Index (PPI) for the summer, as smaller cities and little-known regional areas emerge as affordable growth clusters across the country.

According to the Summer 2022/23 Hotspotting PPI, Queensland’s Townsville is the Growth Star of the past quarter as sales activity mounted over the year and 23 of the 26 suburbs analysed by the report were classified as rising markets.

“At a time when the nation’s biggest cities have experienced falling sales activity since the start of 2022, with prices declining in response to weaker demand, the North Queensland city of Townsville has been doing the opposite,” said Terry Ryder, director at Hotspotting.

“Townsville’s property market is underpinned by a wonderfully diverse local economy, a rising population, an enviable lifestyle and attractive affordability. Prices continue to rise here, vacancies are below one per cent, and rental yields are also high.”

Five suburbs were also included on Hotspotting’s National Top 100 list of Supercharged Suburbs, including Burdell with a median house price $405,000, Condon at $300,000, Kelso at $295,000, Kirwan at $355,000 and North Ward with a median unit price $350,000.”

While the last few months have been dominated by a general negative sentiment, the PPI shows many that there are many remaining growth markets across the country, with multiple growth clusters contradicting the larger downturn.

“Perth is the nation’s most vibrant market at present where about three-quarters of suburbs are rising or consistency locations, led by the affordable end of the market, plus, Wanneroo and Armadale feature among our National Top 10 Municipalities,” added Ryder.

Western Australia’s Armadale, in the far south of Greater Perth, is like most of the stand-out LGAs in perth, at the more affordable end of the market.

“Suburbs with rising sales activity include most of the suburbs in the City of Armadale in the far south of Greater Perth, many of them places with median house prices in the $300,000s and $400,000s, providing attractive affordability. Mt Nasura ($490,000) features on our National Top 100 Supercharged Suburbs list,” said Ryder.

While the Sydney market saw a decline in 2022, Canterbury-Bankstown resisted with 17 of the 23 suburbs rising or consistency markets, with Croydon Park and Wiley Park making the National Top 100 list of Supercharged Suburbs.

“The key feature is the decline at the top end and the shift in focus to more affordable suburbs. There remains strong buyer demand in precincts where houses are typically available in the price range from $900,000 to $1.5 million,” added Ryder.

Darwin also made the Top 10 National Municipalities, as the NT sees its strongest market in the seven years of Hotspotting’s seven years of quarterly surveys.

The Darwin LGA saw 11 rising markets and three consistency markets of the 19 suburbs analysed, with Stuart Park, Bakewell, Gunn and Zuccoli making the National Top 100 Supercharged Suburbs.

Hume is Victoria saw nine of the 12 suburbs analysed identified as rising or consistency markets, with Kalkallo and Tullamarine making the Supercharged Suburbs list.

In South Australia, Marion 15 of 19 suburbs were classified as rising or consistency markets, supported by demand drummed up by the Flinders Medical Precinct, Flinders University and Tonsley innovation precinct.

Playford/Salisbury in SA also made the Top 10, for the fifth consecutive quarter, with 21 suburbs classified as rising and four as consistency markets out of the 30 suburbs analysed in the two LGs.

“Given that many of these suburbs have median house prices in the $200,000s and $300,000s, this is clearly an area targeted for its affordability. Eleven of these suburbs are included in the National Top 100 list of Supercharged Suburbs. They include Andrews Farms ($340,000), where quarterly sales have been rising quarterly for the past two years,” said Ryder.

Queensland’s Toowoomba saw 14 suburbs classified as rising markets and six as consistency markets out of the 25 suburbs analysed, with most having median house prices in the $300,000s and $400,000 range.

“Toowoomba is Australia’s second largest inland city and has a vibrant economy boosted by major new infrastructure, with the most influential – the $15 billion Inland Rail Link and a $1 billion hospital – still to come,” said Ryder.

“This is energising the Toowoomba property market, with affordable prices, low vacancies and high rental yields attracting investors.

Wanneroo in WA came the closest to Townsville in the running for National Growth Star, with 23 suburbs included in the analysis and 18 classified as rising markets, with a further two rated as consistency markets.

“Four of the Wanneroo suburbs are included on our National Top 100 list of Supercharged Suburbs, including Butler (median price $405,000) where quarterly sales over the past three years have been rising strongly,” said Ryder.

Finally, Wollongong in NSW closes out the top ten. While many regional NSW markets declined over the year, including Byron Bay, the Central Coast, and the Southern Highlands, Wollongong has grown into the state’s strongest national market.

Of the 15 Wollongong suburbs analysed, 12 were classified as either rising or consistency markers, with Dapto (median house price $750,000) and Helensburgh ($1,230,000) included in the National Top 100 list of Supercharged Suburbs.

The Top 5 National Market Trends, as named in the report, are reinforced by the Top 10 National Municipalities and National Top 100 Supercharged Suburbs, particularly by the number one trend of affordable areas dominating growth.

“The strongest sectors in those locations are the most affordable suburbs. In the biggest cities, where markets overall are down, the cheaper areas continue to provide rising markets. This is true in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, as well as Canberra,” said Ryder.

“Our National Top 10 Municipalities list is dominated by capital city areas which provide a degree of affordability in times of elevated prices – city prices remain 27 per cent higher than mid-2020 – and rising interest rates.”

Perth and Adelaide as dominant cities in the Top 100 was named as the number two trend, as numerous suburbs recorded patterns of rising sales activity over three or more consecutive quarters, making up over 40% of the list.

“By contrast Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane jointly provide only 23 per cent of the Top 100 locations. Regional areas collectively are more prominent than the three biggest cities, headed by Regional Queensland, which has 13 locations on the National Top 100 list, with National Growth Star, Townsville, prominent,” said Ryder.

Rising demand for city areas with affordable units at a discount to local house prices was the ford trend, followed by the downturn markets being in decline far before the rate rises by the RBA.

Finally, the number five trend was real estate returning to local factors, against the broad generalisations often made by economists and commentators who treat Australia as a single market.

“This report has revealed countless examples of the reality that real estate is essentially a local affair, with markets within markets,” concluded Ryder.