Prominent WA landholder brings Wyoming Station to market

A 42,716-hetare grazing and goat harvesting station in Western New South Wales is expected to bring in more than $7 Million, as prominent landholder Robert McBride lists the operation.

The large-scale Wyoming Station on Karpa Kora Road, Moorara sits around 55km northeast of Pooncarie, 131km south of Menindee and 243km southeast of Broken Hill, boasting eight main paddocks.

This in addition to further holding paddocks and graded roadways for stock movement, water runs and time management.

Wyoming also musters around 4,000 Australia Bush Goats on the property each year.

Phil Schell and Angus Bills from CBRE Agribusiness have been appointed to manage the expressions of interest campaign for the operation, which is due to commence in the coming months.

“Wyoming Station has substantially benefitted from harvesting Australian Bush Goats in the past few years,” said Bills.

“A key feature of the property is the permanent water pipeline supplied from the Darling River, and the 12 earth dams, drastically increasing the availability and water catchment for livestock, whilst not completely relying on rainfall for stock water.”

Improvements on the site include a four-bedroom homestead, a primary shed with an extension for a light aircraft, a runway, generators, four-stand shearing shed and weldmesh sheep yards with holding pens.

“Wyoming Station is a well-managed pastoral operation that has benefitted from an above average season, drastically enhancing the pasture base for the incoming purchaser,” said Schell.

The pasture base at the property comprises a mix of Spinifex, Spear Grass, and Copper Burr with timbers comprising Belah, Oaks, Wilga, Native Pine, and Mallee.

A shared pipeline supplies the property with eight 22,500L poly tanks, with water sourced via the Darling River at Bald Hills.

Wyoming Station also features 12 well-fenced dams and an associated water licence for Regulated River High Security Water for extraction from river, lake, or surface water.

“We’re expecting strong interest from pastoralists looking to increase their scale, CBD based investors seeking alternative assets, southern graziers searching for a breeding block and corporate groups,” concluded Schell.