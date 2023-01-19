Apple of my eye, whole Tassie town for sale

AN entire Tasmanian town is up for grabs, with a price range exceeding $12 million, offering 147-hectares across six titles and opportunity tourism and subdivision development.

Sitting Adjacent to the 9-hole Tarraleah Golf Course, the Tarraleah estate offers potential buyers the chance to develop a new tourism destination, a new public township via a community development scheme or to restore the site to a residential estate.

Ed McKay from Peterswald is managing the expressions of interest campaign for the Central Highlands based estate.

With infrastructure in place including town water supply, a dam, electricity, sewerage, telecommunications infrastructure and road networks, Tarraleah is ready for numerous development outcomes.

The estate includes vacant land, primed for housing development, with a community development scheme prepared by vendors and ready for final approval stage, spanning 71 homesites within close proximity to the lake and town amenities.

Tarraleah’s village spans 90-hectares and comprises redeveloped roads and buildings, with village residential zoning allowing for subdivision to 1,000sqm.

The estate also features four bush walks over 300 acres, the Lakeside Villas and Caravan Park, with the Tarraleah Lake, ideal for fly fishing or kayaking.

Established buildings onsite include the award-winning Lodge at Tarraleah, which features luxury accommodation with nine suites, dining room, library, bar and wood fireplace.

As well as the Edge Restaurant and Function Centre, a two-storey award-winning designed building for 100 guests with a whisky and wine cellar and The Gate House, which was previously operated as a sauna, spa, massage rooms and gym.

The Great Hall function centre also includes space for 150 guests, with three ensuite accommodation rooms, an apartment and squash court, while the Church and Conference Centre also hosts functions and events.

The Highland Caravan Park comprises 32 powered sites, amenities block and two studio rooms, while the Scholars House, a school conversion, includes 11 studio accommodation rooms with communal lounge and kitchen.

In addition to numerous residential buildings, Tarraleah also includes an office and food and beverage offerings such as a café and restaurant.

The expressions of interest campaign for the Tarraleah estate is set to close on 17 February 2023.