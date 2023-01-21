APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site, social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Social Infrastructure

Eltham, VIC

The nation’s first childcare leasing pre-commitment of 2023 has been finalised in Melbourne’s north east, with a local private operator securing their third centre at a facility.

Located at 1113-1115 Main Road, the facility will total 1,460 sqm over two levels and is permitted for 130 places, and the commitment could see the tenant at the location for 30 years.

CBRE’s Sandro Peluso, Marcello Caspani-Muto and Jimmy Tat managed the expressions of interest campaign, which saw offers received from a mixture of large-scale and boutique providers.

“This outcome demonstrates the continued strength in demand across the childcare market going into 2023 and the ongoing confidence operators have in relation to both government funding and demand prospects in the long-term,” Peluso said.

“While demand remains strong, adequate site selection remains critical to maximise outcomes for both developers and tenants.”

Retail

Collingwood, VIC

A double storey leased building at 6 Smith Street in Collingwood has sold for $1.935 million on a 4.9% yield, as demand holds strong for Melbourne’s city fringe.

Lewis Waddell and Ervin Niyaz from Fitzroys managed the sale to a private local self-managed super fund investor on behalf of the vendor, a local investor.

The 215sqm building, which sits within an established the hospital and medical precinct, is currently leased to medical operator, Fertile Ground Health Group.

“There’s a huge opportunity for growth in this section of Smith Street with all the development happening,” said Waddell.

“Local and overseas investors, as well as surrounding owners all made enquiries, looking to take advantage of the growth prospects.”

The property is located on Collingwood’s popular Smith Street hospitality and lifestyle precinct. While also sitting near the fast-developing Collingwood office market.

Development & Land

Balwyn North, VIC



A NSW-based private investor group has purchased a 939 sqm development-ready site in Melbourne’s leafy suburb of Balwyn North.

Permit approved for 11 apartments, the property at 1080 Burke Road was bought for $3.01 million after attracting over 100 enquiries during the sales campaign led by Jones Real Estate’s Sam Guest.

Office

Milton, QLD

Wealth management company Future Proof Wealth has paid $1.37 million for a strata titled office suite within inner Brisbane’s Savoir Faire building.

The 240 sqm suite at 33/20 Park Road was sold by FAL Property.