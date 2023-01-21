Royale chalks up $38m in sales

DD Living’s Royale Gold Coast saw more than $38 million in apartment sales over two months, with demand still high for premium property on the Gold Coast.

Over October and November, ten absolute beachfront apartments for an average sale price of $3.8 million sold at DD Living’s $435 million 38-level Royale Gold Coast tower.

The tower comprises 104 premium private two, three and four-bedroom apartment residences, beach homes, sky homes and penthouses, with resort style amenities across the first and second floor.

“All the important features for the ultimate beachfront lifestyle are exemplified in Royale Gold Coast and buyers of premium properties are discovering that this is a rare opportunity to own a luxurious private residence directly on the beach with five-star lifestyle amenities,” said Adrian Parsons, marketing manager for Royale Gold Coast and managing director at TOTAL Property Group.

Having broken ground in August, the development is currently underway with Hutchinson Builders currently undertaking foundation and basement works at the site, located on the corner of Markwell Avenue and Northcliffe Terrace between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise.

“Royale Gold Coast is certainly meeting demand for premium apartments on the Gold Coast and buyer confidence has been strengthening since leading builder Hutchies commenced construction,” added Parsons.

Amenities include the Royale Beach Club on the elevated ground floor with two swimming pools, daybeds and lounges, plus a Royale Wellness Centre with a gym, steam room, sauna, spa and yoga terrace.

This in addition to a lobby with concierge service within the upper ground floor, and a porte cochere and Café Royale at street level. As well as Club Royale, an exclusive residents’ club that takes up the entirety of Level 1 and features a private executive lounge, bar, private dining room, a Cuccina Chef’s kitchen and wine and whiskey lockers available for purchase.

“We are excited about seeing Royale rise out of the ground and start to take shape and transform the prime beachfront site,” said David Devine, CEO at DD Living.

“The whole team at DD Living is looking forward to the day when Royale’s residents can begin enjoying the ultimate coastal lifestyle we have created in response to this rare and exceptional site of absolute beachfront on Gold Coast’s exclusive Northcliffe Terrace.”

Royale Gold Coast is scheduled for a fourth quarter 2025 completion.