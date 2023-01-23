APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Collinsville, QLD

The only shopping centre in a historic Queensland mining towns has sold under the hammer for $2,035,000.

The IGA Collinsville Plaza is anchored by a 1,018 sqm IGA leased for 10 years to Cornetts Supermarkets, the largest operator of IGA supermarkets in Queensland, along with four other specialties, two of which are vacant.

Despite market concerns about the future of the mining industry and the impact of rate rises, Ray White Commercial Queensland’s Lachlan O’Keeffe, who sold the property with colleague Michael Feltoe said the centre’s drawcards allowed the buyer to look beyond these concerns,

“The opportunity to purchase a centre with a 10 year lease to Cornetts is extremely hard to come by, and, with Cornetts being at the centre for 27 years, it gave buyers great confidence in this investment,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

The buyer was a private sunshine state investor who was bidding over the phone while travelling in the USA.

Over 120 enquiries were made during the campaign.

Burwood East, VIC

A café property in Melbourne’s east once operated by Julian Moussi’s Only Hospitality Group has sold under the hammer for $1.421 million.

A private investor picked up the Eastwood café property on a 5.49%.

Jones Real Estate handled the sale, as well as the sale of the recently opened Hamlet café property – currently operated by Moussi and wife Kristy-lea – for $1.33 million, at 5.64% to another private investor.

Jones Real Estate’s Sam Guest said, “these campaigns are perfect examples of investor appetite for well-tenanted hospitality venues anchored by long-term leases in lively residential areas”.

Red Hill, QLD

An interstate investor has forked out $1 million for two commercial units in Brisbane’s inner northern suburbs. The sale of units 8-9, 152 Musgrave Road, represented a yield of 7.2%. Your Commercial managed the sale.

Industrial

Craigieburn, VIC

A northern Melbourne industrial property with two buildings – one occupied and one vacant, has sold for $1.82 million.

Colliers’ Mitch Purcell, Corey Vraca and Luke Verma managed the sale of 6 & 6A Lawn Court.

“The property generated over 70 enquires emphasising the continued demand for quality industrial investments within the northern market,” Purcell said.