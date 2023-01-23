Shakespeare hoping for $50m windfall from humble Abode

BOUTIQUE property investment fund manager, The Shakespeare Property Group, has listed Canberra’s Abode Hotel and Apartments Woden with price expectations around $50 million.

Located on a 1,516sqm Crown land-leased site at 10 Bowes Street, around 10km south of the Canberra CBD and 5km from the parliamentary precinct, Abode Hotel and Apartments Woden comprises 151 apartment style rooms.

On top of the self-contained apartment style rooms, the property includes one two-bedroom apartment, three conference rooms and an all-day dining in-house restaurant.

Michael Simpson and Vasso Zographou from CBRE Hotels have been appointed to manage the sale via an expressions of interest campaign.

“With high yearly rental increases and a long-term lease, the hotel provides the incoming purchaser with the certainty of income and rental growth,” said Zographou.

“Opportunities to secure such a centrally located leased asset providing net rental growth is extremely rare in today’s market.”

More than 6,000 hotel rooms are set to open in 2023, nearly double the amount (3,420) that opened last year, which with inbound travel seeing a slow return could compromise occupancy, though just 45 new rooms opened in the ACT capital in 2022.

The hotel is currently leased to a division of Geocon, Iconic Hotels, under its Adobe brand, who sold the hotel back in 2014 for $28.8 million.

Geocon is Canberra’s the largest residential builder-developer focusing on delivering mixed-use residential and commercial precincts.

The developers saw recent success with the Republic Precinct in Belconnen, the ACT’s largest mixed-use precinct, with its 1267 apartments, 152 hotel rooms, 52 commercial tenancies and 300 space public carpark. The development was been built over four and a half years, costing $410 million and achieving settlement of rates 1250 at a 98% success rate.

The expressions of interest campaign for Abode Hotel and Apartments Woden is scheduled to close 6 March 2023.