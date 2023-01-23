Chinese manufacturer sews up one of Aus largest irrigated farms

A CHINESE clothing manufacturer is the new owner of one of the country’s largest irrigated farms following a circa $120 million deal, as the Australian dollar exchange rate continues to make agricultural properties down under attractive to overseas buyers.

Smart Shirts, a part of the $20 billion Youngor Group, outbid local and international parties for the 14,916-hectare Gundaline, at Carrathool in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation area of NSW. It will form part of its long-term strategy to provide full transparency and traceability from field to garment.

The vendor, Dutch agricultural investor Optifarm, put Gundaline to the market in October with hopes of $100 million, two years after its first attempt at selling was interrupted by COVID. It bought the property in 2018 for a figure believed to be in the vicinity of $65 million from Southern Agricultural Resources, which had paid $25 million for the holding just four years earlier.

Gundaline features 6,000 hectares of flood irrigation land and secure access to surface and groundwater entitlements, as well as substantial water storages, in excess of 17,000 megalitres.

LAWD’s Danny Thomas, who managed the expressions of interest process with colleague Elizabeth Doyle, said Gundaline’s infrastructure and water access made it a very attractive prospect.

“The location, property development, quality of infrastructure and water security makes Gundaline an A-grade agricultural asset.”

“Demand was fuelled further by favourable global economic conditions, including current high commodity prices, and with Australia’s exchange rate at sub US$0.70 our properties are very attractive to overseas buyers.”

Customised Farm Management took over management of the property in 2014, when it had circa 2,800 hectares of flood irrigation in relatively small fields of around 60 hectares. Between 2014 and 2017, it developed around 3,200 hectares on a much bigger scale, at between 180 and 250 hectares per paddock.

CFM’s managing director, Andrew Parkes, said the expansion of cotton growing area was matched by increased water storage capacity.

“Increased water storage capacity means that both summer and winter crops can be irrigated, which helps increase the carbon that is sequestered in the soil.”

Under the management of CFM, Gundaline has expanded from cotton to additional crops including soybeans, wheat, canola and fava beans, with yields increasing each year. A further 750 hectares has been identified as having potential for intensive horticulture development, such as pistachios or citrus.

“The majority of Gundaline is medium clay soil. We’ve done a lot of work over the years incorporating gypsum and manures to help the plants access a deeper soil profile, which also helps increase water use efficiency,” Parkes said.

Gundaline was one of the first properties to achieve carbon neutral accreditation for its cotton production.

Parkes said the news owners have “made a commitment to supporting local communities and rural life, as well as the current team of staff”.