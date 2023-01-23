Arcana’s Capital City Multi-Tenanted Office Portfolio Launched for Wholesale Investors

COMMERCIAL property investor and funds manager Arcana Capital has launched, for wholesale investors, a multi-asset investment trust for the acquisition of two strategically located office buildings in Brisbane and Perth.

The two multi-tenanted office buildings, with a combined purchase price of $25.55 million, and a 4.13-Year WALE, form Arcana’s Capital City Office Unit Trust and are now available as a sophisticated investment opportunity.

Colby Phillis, Manager – Investor Relations at Arcana Capital, said that the blend of geographic diversity, multiple high quality tenants, and CBD proximity marks an exceptionally well-balanced risk profile.

“With two high quality office buildings situated in growing capital cities, and major government and multi-national tenants secured, the Capital City Office Unit Trust presents a rare opportunity for Wholesale Investors to achieve inherent diversification within a single closed Trust, whilst still attaining a competitive forecast annualised distribution of 7.25% in Year 1.”

Arcana has entered into a contract for the $13.55 million purchase of 35 Miles Platting Rd, Eight Mile Plains – a prominent and immaculately maintained cornerstone office building in the Brisbane Technology Park (BTP), one of Queensland’s premier business estates.

With 57 car parks and convenient proximity to the South East Busway, this property is strategically located at the convergence of South East Queensland’s three major arterial roads: the Pacific, Gateway, and Logan Motorways.

The facility will be fully leased from February 2023 and provides modern, well-maintained tenancies to its diverse mix of eleven high quality tenants, from national subsidiaries of international operators through to inner city Brisbane professional services. With a 3.21-year WALE, the property is anchored by major national fuel and convenience retailer 7-Eleven, international solar giant Risen Energy, and growing multi-disciplinary NDIS operator Pepper Kids Therapy.

Arcana has also entered into a contract for the $12 million purchase of 190 Stirling St, Perth – a modern commercial office situated in an increasingly popular residential precinct on the northern fringe of Perth’s vibrant CBD. With three-street access, 36 car parks, and convenient proximity to public amenities and inner-city hospitality precincts, the property is regarded as a high quality, differentiated asset in the competitive Perth CBD office leasing market.

Having undergone extensive refurbishment in 2009, and currently boasting a five-star NABERS Energy Rating, the fully leased property has been strategically positioned as a key metropolitan Community Services hub. Anchor tenant WA Department of Communities (Child Protection and Family Support) is leased until June 2029 and is supported by national NDIS provider Claro Aged Care and Disability Services, the Mental Health Commission-backed Hope Community Services, and Abbott Native Title Trustees.

For more information and to register your interest please visit here.

Headed by former Premier of Queensland and Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Campbell Newman, Arcana Capital has been operating since 2015, and has successfully completed the acquisition and ongoing management of 29 properties worth $187.16 million and raising over $100 million in investor equity.

In 2022, Arcana Capital added to their Australia-wide portfolio of industrial, fuel, medical, and non-discretionary retail assets with the acquisition of:

Two industrial and engineering workshops in Kalgoorlie WA for $8.15 million and $10.9 million respectively;

A medical and allied health facility in Mackay QLD for $6 million;

A well-positioned industrial facility in Paget QLD for $3.5 million; and

A cold storage and multi-purpose logistics hub in Silky Oak QLD for $6.6 million.

Disclaimer:

This information has been prepared by Arcana Capital Pty Ltd ACN 609 576 623, AFSR 1245173 as an Authorised Representative of Arcana Capital Funds Management Pty Ltd ACN 633 164 155 AFSL 518744.

The information is only for investors who qualify as wholesale clients under sections 761G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or to any other person who is not required to be given a regulated disclosure document under the Corporations Act. The Information is not investment advice. It is general information only and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any prospective investor.

