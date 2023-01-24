APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure, commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

Retail

Yeerongpilly, QLD

One of Australia’s largest health clubs, Goodlife Health Clubs, has committed to a long-term lease at the riverside retail hub at Yeerongpilly Green in Brisbane’s south, becoming the second major tenant announcement after Woolworths signed on as anchor.

Goodlife Health Clubs will open a brand-new, purpose built 1,600 sqm space at YG Riverside Village, offering reformer pilates, body pump and pace classes as well as strength and conditioning equipment.

YG Riverside Village is a 11,600 sqm retail hub being developed by Consolidated Properties Group and CVS Lane Capital Partners at Yeerongpilly Green, which will also have boutique offices, specialty retailers, a dining precinct, a major gym and wellness precinct in addition to secure basement car parking. Confirmed tenants include a pharmacy, BWS, Jimmy Rod’s barber shop, Jessica James Hair, Lux Nail Bar & Co and Massage Inn with announcements to come.

Construction has begun on the BVN-designed retail centre which is being built by Hutchinson Builders and is due to open mid-2023.

Social Infrastructure

Bentleigh, VIC

King Kids has committed to a 15-year lease over a childcare facility in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs.

The deal for 58 Patterson Road was struck on annual rate of $539,400.

Bentleigh’s zero-to-four-year-old population is forecast to grow by nearly 8% by 2036.

CBRE’s Jimmy Tat, Sandro Peluso and Marcello Caspani-Muto brokered the deal, the 10th childcare leasing deal the team has transacted in the past 60 days, they said.

They added that many childcare operators understand the need for parents to be sending their kids to facilities which are considered “above-average”, while long-term leases are still preferred “with childcare operators happy to work with developers to deliver the optimal centres for their business and learning needs”.

Kedron, QLD

MacGinley Properties has bought an older-style medical and retail building with rear car parking in northern Brisbane for $700,000.

Raine & Horne Commercial sold the 258 sqm property at 17 Brighton Road.

Industrial

Rowville, VIC

A double-storey warehouse and office property in Melbourne’s outer east has sold under the hammer for $986,000.

The 255 sqm facility at 13/8 Enterprise Drive has Commercial 2 zoning and sold on a yield of 4.06%, with potential to return $45,000 per annum plus outgoings and GST.

Jones Real Estate’s Luke Peric managed the transaction.