Sime Darby Motors drives to Export Park

THE Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) has secured Sime Darby Motors Australia to its newest warehouse and distribution facility at Export Park.

The member of Sime Darby Motors, one of the leading automotive groups in the Asia Pacific region, has signed onto the new facility at Export Park comprising a 9,450 sqm warehouse facility, 550 sqm of offices, 104 on-site car parks and eight on-grade roller shutters on a dual street frontage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sime Darby Motors Australia to our growing network of logistics and transport companies and the broader BNE community,” said Martin Ryan, executive general manager of commercial at BAC.

“Our attraction of this global business demonstrates our unrivalled offering for industrial companies, with unparalleled transport connections and access to 24/7 operations.”

In line with BAC’s sustainability commitments, the facility includes a provision for solar energy and electric vehicle charging, having been constructed with energy and heat-efficient materials.

After a landmark energy agreement with government-owned Stanwell, BAC is expected to meet its net zero emissions commitment 25 years earlier than planned and will be 100% powered by renewable energy after signing on to Stanwell’s first green energy contract.

“With Brisbane industrial vacancies at a six-year low, BAC is pleased to be in a position to be proactively developing first-class facilities in our prime location.”

The new facility created almost 150 jobs in its construction phase and will join both warehousing and office facilities at Export Park, including facilities from RSEA Safety, GEODIS, DHL, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, Bonds Transport and Direct Couriers.

“Sime Darby Motors Australia looks forward to expanding our Brisbane footprint with this significant new premises at Brisbane Airport,’’ said Matthew Wiesner, managing director at Sime Darby Motors Group Retail Australia.

“We are pleased to be able to secure a large and well-appointed facility that is in such close proximity to the region’s major air, sea and land transport routes for maximum supply chain efficiency.”

BAC is responsible for the sustainable development of full 2,700-hectare lease holding of The Brisbane Airport precinct and manages the $2 billion property portfolio.