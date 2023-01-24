New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023

THE latter half of 2022 witnessed a large drop in new house listings as the market’s unpredictability continued – so far 2023 has followed the same pattern.

The number of new listings to kick off the first month of the New Year has dramatically drifted from previous trends at this time of year. The last few months of 2022 had vendors wary and hesitant to test the housing market and that tentativeness hasn’t worn off.

Current listings for sale at the start of 2023 are a staggering -31.5% below the previous five-year average and 2.9% lower than the same time last year.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless suggests that based off the decade 2010-2019, prior to covid, the seasonal uprise in listings traditionally occurred from late to January to late March. Week 11 of the year – approx. mid-March has represented the seasonal peak in new listings across the country.

The data also reveals that the months’ supply based on the current listings is 1.8 months – the national 10 year average for supply to be absorbed is 2.4 months.

While listings have historically started to rise towards the end of January, it appears there’ll certainly be a slower jump this year. The ever-changing climate of today’s market has spooked vendors and buyers as they continue to scope out the best opportunity to sell or buy.

Market conditions currently are favouring the buyer as the constant rising in interest rates have led to a drop in house prices nationally.

Lawless states that it’s unknown as to whether the seasonal peak will return in mid-March or not.

“While it’s too early in the year to assess the likelihood of a pre- Easter bump in listings, ‘week 11’ will be an important test for the market. Arguably there will be some pent-up supply that has built up through the second half of 2022 from prospective vendors who have been holding off selling until market conditions improve.”

“A ramp up in new listings at a time when buyer activity is likely to remain below average could see total advertised supply levels rise, providing more choice for those buyers who are active, and potentially creating some additional downwards pressure on housing prices.”

The key metrics within the capital cities clearly demonstrate a changed picture in the last 12 months alone. All capital cities besides Adelaide and Canberra have had a decrease of over 20% in new listings over the four weeks ending on Jan 22, 2023. Melbourne have had the largest drop in new listings to start the year, with a 27% change on 2022 and 29.90% change on the previous five year average.

The indecisiveness of buyers was evident in the final quarter of 2022, with the median days spent on market by a property rising across all 8 capital cities on the figures from the previous year. Brisbane and Hobart in particular had a big change in days spent on market with vendors taking 12 days on average in Q4 2021 to sell – a figure that turned into 30 days 12 months later. Hobart was averaging 8 days on market for properties in 2021’s last quarter – that jumped to over a month at 36 days in 2022’s Q4.