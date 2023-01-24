Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023

A FLURRY of sub-regional shopping centre sales in the December quarter pushed retail transaction cap rates up to 6.3%, according to The Data App, and they are likely to go higher in 2023.

Data from the research collective shows cap rates averaged 7.59% in the month of December, and according to its director Rob Ellis, there is a strong case for expecting cap rates to remain above 7% amid the uninspiring outlook for retail spending this year – even if the worst-case scenarios don’t eventuate.

In the December quarter, the implied compensation for investment risk for investing in shopping centres was 4.68%, which is over 70 basis points lower than a year earlier.

“Simply accepting a similar compensation for risk now, as this time last year, would imply cap rates above 7%,” Ellis said.

“Clearly, since not all assets are equal and online shopping has made inroads into spending behaviour, cap rates are unlikely to be uniform, with lower cap rates likely for essential spending shopping centres than say for inner city ones, which continue to grapple with changes to working patterns.”

Cap rates jumped to 6.3% up from 5.65% in the September quarter and a cyclical low of 5.33% in the June quarter.

Among the deals was the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund completing a sell-down of a trio of sub-regional shopping centres, while HMC Capital picked up $242.5 million worth of shopping centres in Perth and Sydney from Lendlease, just after Sentinel Property Group confirmed its $280 million acquisition of Caneland Central Shopping Centre in Mackay – also from Lendlease – on a passing yield of 7.7%.

Despite the flurry of transactions to close out the year, the number of deals remained well down on 2021 – falling by 58% to 7.7 per month on a by-deal basis, and by 65.1% by value and 61.1% by square metres, or the amount of space – reflecting the move towards more smaller shopping centres changing hands. Centuria has just snapped up the Coles-anchored Margaret River Shopping Centre in Western Australia for $15 million, on an initial passing yield of 6.47%.