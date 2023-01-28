JLL makes key appointments

TO deal with an influx of sales activity in North Sydney, JLL has made two new appointments to expand their team and continue to meet the high demand.

Anthony Merrett has been appointed by JLL in the role of Director from CI Australia, adding more than 15 years of experience in office leasing within the North Sydney and North Shore markets.

Dominic Au-Yeung joins Merrett in arriving from CI Australia. He takes up the role of Senior Executive at JLL, with over five years’ experience in office leasing – operating within Northern Sydney. Dominic has made a splash in the industry, scooping up a couple of awards for his work in 2022 – Achievement (REINSW Awards of Excellence 2022) and Young Achiever of the Year (RICS Awards 2022).

Anthony and Dominic join Paul Lynch, Jaime Kernaghan, Amy Cordiner, Bernard Chan and Hamish Quigley in JLL’s Northern Sydney Office Leasing team.

Lynch, head of North Sydney is excited about what these two appointments can add to an already successful JLL team.

“With a collective 20 years of experience between them, Anthony and Dominic will be working alongside the team to further strengthen and continue JLL’s success across both project leasing and brokerage markets in Northern Sydney,” Lynch said.

“These appointments are a direct reflection of the increased demand and continued success of our team. 2022 was a big year and JLL achieved a number of significant benchmarks that include the largest (7,100 sqm) and second largest (4,500 sqm) lease deals in North Sydney, in addition to the largest brokerage deal in North Sydney in the last decade,” he added.