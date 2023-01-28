Mortgage stress climbs higher

THE constant and fast rise in interest rates has led to the highest level of mortgage stress in the country since 2013 amongst mortgage holders.

23.9% (1.1 million) of all mortgage holders are currently in the ‘At Risk’ category according to research from Roy Morgan in the December 2022 quarter. Mortgage holders are considered under this label if their mortgage repayments are higher than a certain percentage of household income – depending on income and spending. It’s the highest mortgage stress since the long-term average of 22.8% back to early 2007 while it still hasn’t got close to the high of the GFC in 2009 (35.6%). The quarter saw three interest rate hikes, raising to 3.1% altogether – the highest official interest rates in 10 years – since December 2012.

The number of mortgage holders under the banner ‘Extremely At Risk’ has risen to 15% in the past three months (666,000). Extremely At Risk means that interest only is over a certain proportion of the household income.

Things are only set to get worse before they get better with interest rates set to be raised again by the RBA in February. If they are risen by another 0.25%, Roy Morgan anticipates the ‘At Risk’ percentage to climb to 24.7%.

It’s reiterated in the report that despite interest rates making payments difficult, the ability to pay a mortgage ultimately hinges on income – as unemployment rates also rose in December to 9.3%.

CEO of Roy Morgan, Michael Levine explains what impacts mortgage stress.

“When considering these figures on mortgage stress it is always important to take into account that interest rates are only one of the variables that determines whether a mortgage holder is considered ‘At Risk’. The variable that has the largest impact on whether a borrower falls into the ‘At Risk’ category is related to household income – which is directly related to employment,” he says.

“The latest Roy Morgan employment estimates show a near-record 13.6 million Australians were employed in December 2022, up by over 650,000 since February 2020 when there were 12.9 million employed pre-pandemic. The strong growth in the jobs market has attracted more Australians into the labour force and there are now over 1.38 million unemployed Australians (9.3% of the workforce) compared to 1.17 million pre-pandemic,” Levine added.