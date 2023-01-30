COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

First multi-storey industrial facility secures tenant

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers

THE maiden pre-lease of one of Australia’s first multi-level warehouse developments has been secured, as owners increasingly seek ways to maximise returns from assets in Sydney and Melbourne’s land-constrained industrial markets. KFC Roofing has taken out a 4,600 sqm lease over space on the ground floor of the “Portal” development in Marraville, a 20,000 sqm two-level […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

Lost your password?