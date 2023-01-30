COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 3 Min Read

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Industrial Clayton, VIC Sky Music has paid $2.99 million for a south east Melbourne warehouse that it will refurbish and redevelop to occupy themselves. Five […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article First multi-storey industrial facility secures tenant
Next Article Sluggish start for residential auctions

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023
Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023
New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023
NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project
NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project
Land prices slow after record growth
Land prices slow after record growth
Holidays give temporary rental reprieve
Holidays give temporary rental reprieve
View more stories
Retail cap rates top 7.5pc, to remain above 7pc in 2023 New house listings slow off the blocks to start 2023 NSW govt boosts social housing with $250m project Land prices slow after record growth Holidays give temporary rental reprieve
Lost your password?