APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au Industrial Clayton, VIC Sky Music has paid $2.99 million for a south east Melbourne warehouse that it will refurbish and redevelop to occupy themselves. Five […]