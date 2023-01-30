Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power

A RBA rate rise next month, would herald in yet another blow against property buyers’ borrowing power in Australia.

According to new analysis from Canstar, continued rate rises since April 2022 have seen single income borrowing power cut from $568,000 to $435,000, a loss of $133,000.

At the same time, due income borrowing power over the period has fallen from $1.3 million to $1 million, for a downgrade of $306,000.

“For years first home buyers have been struggling to raise a sufficient deposit to buy into the housing market. Just when softening property prices have somewhat eased this burden, higher interest rates and repayments have now become the major impediment,” said Steve Mickenbecker, finance expert at Canstar.

“First home buyers are the one group that will welcome a house price fall, but with each further 0.25 percent interest rate increase, the borrowing capacity of an average income earner falls by around $10,000. With another couple of rate increases expected before a pause, it is two steps forward and one back.”

Three of the big four banks are predicting a ninth consecutive rate rise when the RBA meets on. 7 February, bringing the cash rate up to 3.35%. With ANZ and Westpac forecasting the cash rate to peak at 3.85% in May.

“Higher December quarter inflation will drive the Reserve bank to a February decision to increase the cash rate by another 0.25 percent. Concern about an emerging recession overseas will eventually motivate a pause, but for now, the domestic data is the dominant factor,” added Mickenbecker.

A rate hike by the RBA in February of 0.25% would result in another $10,000 reduction in solo buyer borrowing power, for a cut of $143,000 since April 2022 and the capacity to borrow just $425,000.

For dual income buyers, a 0.25% increase would lead to another $23,000 reduction of borrowing power, for a total cut of $329,000 over the same period, for a loan size of $980,000.

“Even if the average income earning home buyer has put aside the normal 20 percent deposit and can cover stamp duty and other purchase costs, loan repayment affordability at present puts a $543,000 cap on the property purchase price. This is almost $70,000 below CoreLogic’s estimated capital city median unit price of $612,308. A rate rise of 0.25 percentage points in February blows the gap out to $81,000,” said Mickenbecker.

If the cash rate reaches 3.85% solo income borrowing would be limited to $407,000 and dual incomes at $938,000.

The fast succession of interest rate rises by the RBA was a major factor in CoreLogic’s Daily Home Value Index (HVI) taking an 8.40% tumble, its greatest on record.

While the recent HIA-CoreLogic Residential Land Report, reported stabilising land prices across the country, with new residential land prices were down 0.2% across the September quarter of 2022 to $328,954.

“To keep pace with diminishing borrowing power, hopeful homebuyers will need to go back to the drawing board to reappraise their property expectations. But there are also steps that homebuyers can take that will go some way to narrowing the gap,” concluded Mickenbecker.