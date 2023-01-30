Brisbane experiences largest decline on record

THE downturn has well and truly arrived in Brisbane, as the city’s property market reports the largest and fastest decline on record.

According to CoreLogic’s Daily Home Value Index (HVI), Brisbane’s home values have declined 10.9% between the record high on 19 June 2022 and 28 January 2028, the most significant percentage decline on record.

Brisbane’s fall comes after the national index’s more recent record decline of 8.6%, on 7 January 2023.

“Brisbane now stands out as one of two capital city markets with record declines, the other being Hobart,” said Eliza Owen, head of research at CoreLogic.

“Sydney continues to have the largest peak-to-trough falls of the capital city markets (currently at -13.8%), while peak-to-tough falls remain mild in some cities (such as Perth, where values are down just -1.0% from a recent peak in August 2022),”

With Brisbane having recorded an upswing of 43.5% in values between August 2020 and June 2022, the fastest rise on record, home values in Brisbane are still 27.9% up on the previous trough.

While the previous record downturn in Brisbane took 21 months to reach a similar decline, this new benchmark took just over seven months.

“The second largest period coincided with a national housing market downturn that was fairly broad based, and partly coincided with the RBA lifting the cash rate 175 basis points between October 2009 and November 2010,” said Owen.

“Cash rate rises occurred as Australia’s economy proved relatively resilient through the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), and the RBA moved to gradually repeal monetary stimulus it had put in place through 2008-09. Through this period, Brisbane saw the largest declines of the capital city markets.”

Brisbane still holds the third highest gain in value out of the capital cities since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the median dwelling value increasing to $707,658 at the end of 2022, from March 2020’s $506,553.

“Only Adelaide and Darwin, which are 42.8% and 29.6% higher respectively than at the onset of the pandemic, have performed stronger. For this reason, there is marginal risk of negative equity for Brisbane homeowners, with the exception of very recent buyers, who purchased around the peak in June 2022 with less than a 20% deposit,” added Owen.

Having said this, Brisbane prices still remain relatively affordable compared to Sydney and Melbourne despite increases throughout the pandemic.

Brisbane’s median house values sit $435,170 below those found in Sydney, with a $280,749 difference in median unit values.

Likewise in Melbourne, there is a $119,697 gap between median house values and $97,692 difference in median unit values.

Brisbane is also seeing higher than average levels of interstate migration, with migration into Queensland from the June 2022 quarter sitting 63% above the decade average.

While rent values are also increasing, up 13.4% in 2022, with appropriate and available housing in short supply.

“Similarly, a low volume of listings persists, where the volume of advertised stock is trending almost 40% below the previous five-year average,” concluded Owen.

“While Brisbane property values are likely to fall further in 2023, it is possible the rate of decline will continue to slow over the coming months.”