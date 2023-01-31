APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of hotel and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Hotel & Hospitality

Northbridge, WA

A historic hostel building in the heart of a Perth nightlife hotspot has sold for $4.5 million.

Perth Hostel was constructed in the early 1900s and had been under its current ownership since the 1960s before selling through Cygnet West’s Tim Scott and Ahmad Ibrahimi.

Located at 194 William Street, close to the proposed Edith Cowan University, the property has a total lettable area of 1,237 sqm with 29 vacant rooms across the entirety of the first and second floors, and three ground floor tenancies home to eateries and a hair salon.

“This kind of exceptional location for accommodation doesn’t come up very often, it’s in the heart of the action with nightlife, tourist attractions and public transport at the door,” Ibrahimi said.

“In addition quite a few of private investors were attracted to the ground floor retail at the property, and wanted to inspect the property and engage with new tenants that we could introduce”.

Office

Melbourne, VIC

A professional services firm has snapped up a strata office in the Melbourne CBD’s legal precinct.

The owner occupier paid $1.53 million, on a building rate of $9,935 per sqm, for Level 5, 414 Lonsdale Street.

CBRE’s Alex Brierley, Nathan Mufale and Sam O’Connell managed the sale.

Industrial

Para Hills West, SA

In Adelaide’s north, a 2,282 sqm warehouse and office site has sold for $1,410,000.

The 13 Newfield Road property has a 462 sqm building and is leased until October with a further option three years, bringing $65,300 annually.

Evan Florinis and Andrew Turner of CommercialSA were the selling agents.

Malaga, WA

A strata warehouse and office of 586 sqm in Perth’s north has sold for $1.15 million with vacant possession.

Unit 1/345 Victoria, previously occupied by piping company AdTech FRP, includes four large partitioned offices of 252 sqm, a 334 sqm warehouse with six metre truss height, and 212 sqm bitumised hardstand. It is one of a group of five strata units.

Ray White Commercial (WA)’s Tom Jones and Lachlan Burrows sold the property.