Sunkin brings net zero community to the market

SUNKIN Property Group is set to launch the expressions of interest campaign for its over $600 million Highett Common project, which is set to become Victoria’s first net zero community.

With the Stage 1 planning approval now in place, Sunkin is preparing to launch its environmentally focused project at the Former CSIRO site at 37 Graham Road in Highett, around 16km south-east of the Melbourne CBD.

The master planned precinct will span 9.34-hectares and comprise over 1,000 residences, a four-hectares of conservation reserve and parkland, public park with state-of-the-art playground, new public library and a community centre.

Stage 1 will see two buildings comprising 83 and 84 apartments and lofts, in addition to 27 townhouses, with the development targeting a diverse range of buyers.

“We’re incredibly excited by the prospect of launching Highett Common to market. It will become the first net-zero carbon community within Victoria, with the elimination of gas acting as the first milestone toward reaching our goals amongst many sustainability initiatives,” said Lloyd Collins, general manager of development at Sunkin Property Group.

“It will also set a precedent for what is possible and expected for precincts of this scale by creating a connected, healthy community that supports quality of life and livability.”

The Clarke Hopkins Clarke-designed project should become Victoria’s first medium-density net zero carbon community and will be the largest development outside the CBD to be all-electric.

“The demand for sustainable developments is increasing exponentially, and Highett Common’s eco-initiatives are an investment that will protect the site’s future values and save residents money by reducing energy costs and providing them access to green power,” added Collins.

The project will also focus on resident wellness with its amenities, including a wellness centre, lap pool, yoga room, high-performance fitness centre and various communal spaces.

The site sits within close proximity of the Highett Train Station and the Woolworths-anchored Highett Shopping Centre.

While additional sustainability initiatives at the development will include the installation of solar on each building and townhouse to offset grid electricity usage, with the project proving 100% Certified Greenpower to communal areas, EV charging provisions and an EV car-share.

Civil works at Highett Common project commenced in October 2022.