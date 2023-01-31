Dexus roars in the Lion City

Dexus has announced the opening of a new office in Singapore along with the appointment of a new head of distribution, Asia, in Brian (Pyeongwoon) Kwon.

The new office is set to support Dexus’ growing funds business and its developing relationships across the Australasian region.

“Having a permanent presence in Singapore will help us grow and manage our client relationships in Asia more effectively,” said Darren Steinberg, CEO at Dexus.

“This is an important step as we look to expand our investor footprint across Asia in the real asset sector.”

As the new head of distribution, Asia, Kwon will support the group’s current clients, including investors in the Community Infrastructure Fund, which is set to transfer to Dexus as part of the Collimate Capital transaction.

“The appointment of Brian as a dedicated Asia-focused and Asia-based executive enhances our capability to better service our existing and future Asia-based clients,” said Deborah Coakley, executive general manager of funds management at Dexus.

“Brian is fluent in both Korean and English and has strong relationships in the region, with a track record of securing equity for a diverse range of funds.

Kwon was previously based in Seoul, where he was a senior coverage specialist for DWS Korea, a director at Natixis Investment Managers, vice president of the global alternative investment team at Hanwha Asset Management and senior manager of asset management at Macquarie.