Knight Frank strengthen hotels valuation business

Knight Frank has expanded its valuations and advisory reach with the appointment of Julian Whiston as partner, national hotels and hospitality.

Prior to joining Knight Frank, Whiston was managing director and joint head of JLL’s national hotels and hospitality valuation advisory division, in which he undertook valuation and related consultancy services within the hotels and hospitality sector, and initiated and developed a capability to providing the same for the venues and attractions sub-sector.

He has also previously held roles at Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, HVS, Richard Ellis International (CBRE) and Savills, with experience across Asia, Australia, South Pacific and Europe. He is a fellow of both the API and RICS.

Whiston is joining Knight Frank’s Sydney office and will work closely with the business’s interstate teams and markets including in Queensland, where he has been based since 2009.

“As a highly specialised sector with only a limited number of experienced and qualified practitioners, securing Mr Whiston was a strategic win for the organisation and an important milestone in terms of growing the New South Wales valuation and advisory service line,” said Knight Frank partner and head of valuation and advisory New South Wales, Alistair Carpenter.

Whiston said he is extremely excited about his move to Knight Frank and the opportunity to work alongside other hotel experts including Alistair Bell and Samantha Freeman.

“I look forward to working alongside Al Carpenter’s New South Wales team, as well as seasoned hotel valuation experts within the wider organisation.”