Prestige agent Marshall White expands network

PRESTIGE property agency Marshall White is bringing a second office to Melbourne’s bayside, with the opening of a new location in Sandringham.

Located at 22 Bay Road, the new office is the tenth in Marshall White’s network, following the successful launches of their Flinders and Sorrento locations in late-2022.

The Sandringham arm will be led by Drew Ginn, former Olympian and general manager, alongside director, Robin Parker, and partner, Kate Fowler.

The launch also follows the agency’s other bayside office, in Brighton, having recently been awarded the REIV’s 2022 award for Property Data Sales Agency of the Year (Metro).

“Following the success of our Brighton base, offering a more tailored, local service for Sandringham was the natural next step. Our Sandringham team will operate within the Marshall White network, following our ‘one agency-multiple office’ model,” said Ginn.

As demand grows across Melbourne’s bayside, both new and existing clients will be welcomed at the new office.

“This is an exciting expansion of our existing business in the premium suburbs of Melbourne’s Bayside community,” said Simon Jovanovic CEO at Marshall White.

“Following our growth across Manningham and the Mornington Peninsula in 2022, we’re proud to continue to meet our client’s needs.”

Marshall White’s Marcus Chiminello last year managed the $80,000,088 sale of 29-31 St Georges Road in Toorak to crypto casino founder, Ed Craven, in one of the year’s biggest sales.