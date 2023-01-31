Sydney’s coldest beer pub fetches hot price

ONE of Sydney’s most popular gaming venues has sold to Marc De Angelis.

HTL Property negotiated the successful sale of Glebe’s Ancient Briton Hotel for around $25 million.

The pub commonly known as the “AB”, sits on the prominent corner of Glebe Point Road and Bridge Road, with a landholding of approximately 481sqm, a liquor licence until midnight and a approval to open the gaming room as early as 5am.

The pub was sold by HTL Property agents Sam Handy, Dan Dragicevich and Andrew Jolliffe, on behalf of the vendor of 25 years, Victor Seeto.

“Being fortunate to sell a number of Sydney’s Inner West pub icons, we were delighted to enjoy exclusive appointment over this sale mandate; and in doing so delivering a strong result on behalf of our valued clients,” said Handy, director at HTL Property.

At the time of listing, the Ancient Briton Hotel had been opening the gaming from 6am for 13 weeks, bringing in an average weekly turnover of around $872,000 and revenue of approximately $77,000.

“We’re most pleased with the outcome, and for the professional manner in which HTL conducted itself during the sale process for our valued asset,” said Seeto.

“Our family has enjoyed a long and rewarding relationship with the tight-knit Glebe community, and we have cherished each interaction and will continue to do so.”

This marks the fourth NSW hotel sale announcement in January for the group, including Commonwealth Hotel in Newcastle, Harrigan’s Irish Tavern and Harrington River Lodge.

“Whilst some asset classes have developed an allergy to shifts in economic sentiment on a global level, domestic hospitality indexed property assets have continued to enjoy the attention of well-considered capital sources seeking the benefits of reliable revenue attraction,” concluded Jolliffe, managing director at HTL Property.