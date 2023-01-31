Falling values drag down Centuria Industrial

THE ongoing demand for warehousing, sheds and last-mile logistics has seen Australia’s largest listed pure-play industrial fund, Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP), record re-leasing spreads of 19% over the past six months.

CIP posted a $45.6 million interim loss due to a $93.2 million fall on the value of its 88 assets that following a $256.7 million uplift in the prior year.

“Though transaction volumes have moderated during 2022, industrial asset values are continuing to hold with uplift in market rental growth counteracting capitalisation rate expansion,” said CIP fund manager and Centuria head of industrial, Jesse Curtis.

“Industrial market rents accelerated during the period due to record low national vacancy and continuous tenant demand, particularly in urban infill markets.”

Re-leasing spreads increased from 8% six months prior as CIP leased 88,517 sqm across 19 transactions, representing 7% of the portfolio’s gross lettable area. About 83% of CIP’s $3.9 billion portfolio is based in urban infill markets, which it said are in proximity to densely populated areas where occupier demand remains highest as these markets lend themselves to fast delivery times for e-commerce and logistics operators.

Major deals included the final 13,604 sqm of its recently opened, multi-unit Dandenong South development, Southside Industrial Estate, and an early lease renewal across 22,481 sqm in Gregory Hill.

Curtis said CIP has further opportunities to execute new leasing and value-add initiatives to capitalise on the domestic market’s strong rental growth trajectory, with nearly one-third of its portfolio expiring or value-add developments being delivered by FY25.

Currently, 20% of its portfolio income is linked to CPI rent reviews, while 87% of its income is secured by national, multi-national or listed tenant customers.

The portfolio’s weighted average capitalisation rate expanded by 47 basis points to 4.66%, resulting in a 1.9% valuation decrease on a like for like basis, with the reduction primarily concentrated on two long WALE assets. WALE is 8.1 years and occupancy is 98.7%.

Lower portfolio value is partially due to to $215.4 million of strategic transactions executed during the period, including the sale of a circa 50% interest in eight existing assets to an investment vehicle sponsored by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing for $180.9 million resulting in the Centuria Prime Logistics Partnership, as well as the $34.5 million divestment of an Eastern Creek asset. Proceeds from these transactions brought down debt and gearing reduced to 31.6%, at the bottom end of CIP’s target range.

CIP reaffirmed its FY23 FFO guidance of 17.0c per unit and distribution guidance of 16.0c per unit.