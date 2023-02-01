APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au Industrial Truganina, VIC Shoe- and leather-care product manufacturer Waproo is on the move in Melbourne, following its $4.88 million purchase of a facility in Truganina […]