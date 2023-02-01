SJB appoint new directors

SJB has announced new directors at the Melbourne architecture studio in Beaudene Fulwood and Nigel Morris.

Fulwood has worked at SJB since 2011, working on commercial and mixed-use developments such as the A-grade 180 Flinders Street and the recently completed Zero Gipps and South Yarra House, which is set to start construction.

“I’m excited to be involved in our studio’s current wave of projects in social housing, aged care and build-to-rent, adding to our already extensive residential, commercial and hospitality work,” said Fulwood.

In his new role, Fulwood will focus on new projects through both the initial design and town planning stages, while building on SJB’s sustainability credentials for large-scale developments.

Morris has also been at SJB in 2011, bringing international experience of multi-stakeholder projects across a range of industry sectors to the studio.

At SJB, Morris has headed up the delivery of numerous residential mixed-use developments across Melbourne, including 448 Brighton, Richmond Traders and 3 McNab.

“I’m proud to become a director of a business with a vision for a brighter future. Our emphasis on culture, on Country and driving for greater design, economic and social sustainability in our projects makes this studio a tremendous place to work,” said Morris.

In his new role, Morris will focus on SJB’s reputation for design excellence and the management of the architectural process.

“It’s a great accomplishment for Australian architecture practices to advance beyond their founders and flourish into the future. I’m delighted to know SJB will continue to thrive under Nigel and Beau’s leadership, along with all our other directors in Melbourne and Sydney,” said Michael Bialek, founding director at SJB.

Some of SJB’s recent work includes the design for Fortis’ planned community-focused precinct in Richmond, Central Element and MaxCap’s Ethos Chatswood luxury apartment project on Sydney’s Lower North Shore and the first major development under the Rhodes East Master Plan, after SJB and Form Studios collaboration won the design competition for Billbergia’s 25-27 Leeds Street.