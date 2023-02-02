Building approvals dive after HomeBuilder sugar hit

BUILDING approvals were down 21.8% in 2022, after government grants and initiatives elevated results over 2021.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 115,358 new detached dwellings were approved over 2022, down from 147,552 in 2021.

“Much of the decline between 2021 and 2022 was the expected consequence of the end of the HomeBuilder grant in 2021,” said Tim Reardon, chief economist at HIA.

“The market was also cooling as the cost of construction rose, and the change in consumer preferences due to the pandemic desire for space, eroded.”

Multi-unit approvals were also down for the year, at 73,407 or a 7.2% decline from 2021.

“The multi-unit sector also contracted further between 2021 and 2022, despite the expected return of overseas migrants, students and tourists, and the ongoing tightness in rental markets,” added Reardon.

“Increasing the number of multi-unit dwellings is critical to addressing the acute rental shortage across the economy.

While total dwellings were up 18.5% for the month, at 16,556, approvals were down 3.8% compared to the same time last year.

December 2022 saw 8,989 house approvals, a 2.3% drop for the month and 11.7% from the previous month’s 9,142.

Excluding houses, private sector dwellings saw a 55.6% approval increase, which at 7,091 approvals is up 2.9% from the year earlier.

“Higher density home building approvals are particularly sensitive to interest rate movements and have been on the way down over most of 2022 until a sharp jump in December,” noted Shaun Schmitke, deputy CEO at Master Builders Australia.

“The stronger performance of medium/high-density home is welcome, and we hope this will be sustained as renters are crying out for more new apartments and units.

Victoria saw the greatest volume of house approvals over the month at 2,886, an increase of 0.3%, followed by NSW at 2,152 approvals down 4.2%, Queensland at 1,742 up 0.2%, Western Australia at 1,069 up 8.2% and South Australia at just 756, with the largest decline at 7.4%.

Victoria also saw the largest volume of units approved in December at 5,874 up 20.7%, followed by NSW at 4,998 up 48.4%, Queensland at 2,777 up 8.3% and Western Australia at 1,141 up 6.4%.

While both South Australia and Tasmania saw significant monthly declines, down 24.6% to 909 and 49.7% to 191 respectively.

“The adverse impact of the fastest increase in the cash rate in a generation will not be fully observed in building approvals data until later this year and will not hit building activity on the ground until late 2023,” said Reardon.

UDIA also noted the different constraints impacting development across the country, as outlined in its Greenfield Land Supply Pipeline and Apartment Reports, including agency-delivered transport infrastructure and the delivery of transport infrastructure.

“Structural delays to projects and low approvals with vacancies at or near record lows in NSW are leading to a precarious future for housing delivery, and ultimately affordability,” said Steve Mann, CEO, UDIA NSW.

“Today’s building approvals data reiterates the lack of confidence in the current market and we need government to deploy policies to accelerate supply if we are to satisfy demand.”

The value of total building rose by 3.0% over the month to $12,958 million, while the total value of non-residential fell 1.7% to $5,329 million.

Total residential building value was up 6.6% to $7,630 million, with new residential building up 7.2% to $6,610 million and alterations and additions up 2.7% to $1,020 million.

“The significant pipeline of work that Australian builders are still completing, combined with ongoing materials and labour constraints, is creating significant lags between the RBA’s hiking cycle and on-the-ground activity,” concluded Reardon.

“This lag from the first rate rise until it impacts employment is dangerously long in this cycle. The RBA needs to be very cautious in raising rates as the impact of their actions won’t be observed in official data for nearly 18 months, in this cycle.