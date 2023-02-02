Rothelowman merges with Fratelle

ARCHITECTS Rothelowman have cemented their national presence, merging with Perth-based practice Fratelle.

After a two-year partnership the firms have merged, adding aged care, specialist housing and heritage to their mutual capabilities in the residential, retail, hospitality, commercial and mixed-use sectors.

Fratelle’s team of architects and interior designers are now officially operating under the Rothelowman name, creating a 220-strong national team.

Rothelowman has work underway in Western Australia on projects valued at up to $500 million.

“We are excited to welcome Kylee Schoonens and the entire Fratelle team to our national collective. Having worked closely together since 2020, Rothelowman has seen firsthand the exceptional work delivered by Fratelle,” Rothelowman managing principal, Nigel Hobart.

With more than 20 years’ industry experience, Schoonens will join the Rothelowman team as principal after 13 years at the helm of Fratelle, which she founded in early 2010.

“As a respected voice and advocate for the property and construction industry, Kylee’s ability to positively influence her peers goes beyond her immediate team. As she steps into her role as principal, Kylee brings a fresh perspective and refined skillset to the Rothelowman leadership team that we haven’t had before,” Hobart said.

Schoonens said the Fratelle team is “thrilled” to become part of Rothelowman.

“It will significantly enhance our growth in WA and provide us with greater exposure to projects across the country. As part of an established team that has more than 30 years’ experience delivering large-scale complex projects across Australia, we have a very bright future ahead of us.”