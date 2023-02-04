Former hotel to be used as temporary housing

TOGA Group has partnered with Atlassian and Dexus to provide short-term accommodation for at-risk youth and refugees, facilitated by not-for-profit My Foundations Youth Housing (MFYH).

The Central Project will utilise the former TFE Adina Apartment Hotel in Sydney as an interim housing solution, while the development approval is being assessed for TOGA’s development.

“We see this as a unique opportunity to use an otherwise unoccupied property to make a difference for those in need, having people benefit from the space,” said Ric Wag, global head of real estate and design at Atlassian.

The Central Project, located next to Central Station and Atlassian’s new Sydney headquarters, Atlassian Central, has the capacity to house up to 50 people while they transition to more permanent accommodation.

“Through this initiative we’re able to provide 3-4 floors of secure and affordable apartments and make a real difference to the lives of young people and refugees. These homes will act as a much needed stop-gap while residents are finding their feet, helped by the team at MFYH and Settlement Services International,” said Allan Vidor, managing director of TOGA Group.

MFYH has previously partnered with TOGA Group, co-launching the Addison Project in 2014, which provided temporary accommodation to 850 young people over four years.

“MFYH believes all young people should have a safe, supportive and affordable home, and this project offers accommodation smack bang in central Sydney for people in need, with transport connections and job opportunities on their doorstep,” said Rebecca Mullins, CEO at MFYH.

The Central Project will include an anchor retail space to be occupied by Thread Together who will open a shop to provide clothing for the occupants and others referred from social agencies, on a “take what you need” basis.

The pop-up marketplace works through collaboration with retailers and department stores who provide brand-new clothing to thousands of individuals and families every week, while also saving unsold clothing from ending up in landfill.

“Having access to the right clothing plays a critical role in helping restore dignity and empowering people to realise their full potential, and we are delighted to provide our services to a new cohort as part of this innovative project in central Sydney,” said Anthony Chesler, CEO of Thread Together.

TOGA Group closed out 2022 by spending $6 million on Surry Hills’ iconic The Kirk community centre, venue and creative space.

While in September, the group was awarded 4.5 out of 5 Gold Star rating by the new Independent Construction Industry Rating Tool (iCIRT), one of only three developers to achieve this highest rating so far.