Independent agencies boost talent

X Commercial has appointed a new group general manager in Gary Vouris, former head of franchise network at McGrath, whilst Aston Commercial has hired a new executive in Joshua Colosimo.

Vouris has joined X Commercial to further its expansion efforts across NSW, with the agency currently boasting five offices across the state.

“The commercial space is ready for disruption, the disconnect between what the global firms offer their agents in commissions and what we can offer them is noticeably different. In my view, the way residential agents approach marketing and growth is and always has been about 5 or 10yrs ahead of the commercial agents and market. Securing a GM who has helped shape one of the nations’ largest residential brands as successfully as Gary has is brilliant,” said Daniel O’Brien, CEO at X Commercial.

“As well as powering our growth into NSW further his role will be to focus on coaching, mentoring and training our current and future agents who join us” added O’Brien.

As McGrath’s head of franchise, the office network grew from 30 to over 100 offices. Vouris will utilise the techniques used in the residential space and adapt them to the commercial agency practice.

“There’s just a huge opportunity to take what Daniel and his team have done in the last 18 months with X Commercial and really capitalise on their agency model and start recruiting new offices and talent,” said Vouris.

“Initially the focus is going to be around the structures and efficiencies of the business and helping the existing agents by putting a bit of structure and rigour around their agents’ goals and actions.”

X Commercial is currently the largest independent commercial agency in NSW, the full service agency works across sales, leasing, asset management, finance and valuation.

“I am pleased to be walking into a very competent, driven, and ambitious group of people and I am genuinely excited to apply what has worked for me in the past into the commercial real estate sector,” added Vouris.

“I have known Daniel personally for several years, and when he approached me to help him grow the company, I was very happy to take up the challenge.”

Meanwhile Aston Commercial has welcomed Joshua Colosimo to its team as a new agency executive.

Colosimo has over seven years of experience in the industry, with an extensive understanding of Melbourne’s commercial property market as a result of his work in numerous significant sales and leasing transactions.

Colosimo will bring his strong negotiation skills and ability to build and maintain relationships with clients to Aston Commercial, as well as his extensive personal network in the industry.