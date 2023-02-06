COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Family group buys Brisbane retail hub on 5.4pc yield

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 3 Min Read

THE Westpoint Shopping Centre in Brisbane’s Brown Plains has sold for $46.5 million to family development group, Horwell Property Investments. The neighbourhood shopping centre, sitting 21km south of the CBD, spans 5,978sqm and is fully leased, including a long-term 20-year lease to Woolworths, with national and chain specialty stores representing 73% of gross income. Joe […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Petrol stations not immune to asset repricing
Next Article Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra to witness biggest falls

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
View more stories
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market China decision gives $40bn boost to Aus but where will students sleep?
Lost your password?