Family group buys Brisbane retail hub on 5.4pc yield

THE Westpoint Shopping Centre in Brisbane’s Brown Plains has sold for $46.5 million to family development group, Horwell Property Investments. The neighbourhood shopping centre, sitting 21km south of the CBD, spans 5,978sqm and is fully leased, including a long-term 20-year lease to Woolworths, with national and chain specialty stores representing 73% of gross income. Joe […]
