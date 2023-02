SERVICE station owner, the Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) posted a 92.2% decline statutory net profit, bringing in just $3.1 million for HY23. The $36.9 million drop from the previous year’s $39.9 million profit was attributed to the REIT’s $14.9 million in valuation declines for its investment properties, where HY22 saw valuation gains of $18.5 […]