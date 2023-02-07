Alternative real estate delivers growth for Centuria

A BIG appetite for agricultural real estate investments and a growing real estate finance division over the first half of FY23 took Centuria Capital Group’s assets under management to $21.2 billion. Centuria’s interim profit fell from $112.7 million to $74.3 million, while its operating profit was maintained at about $58.5 million. Total operating revenue increased […]
