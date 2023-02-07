COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Vicinity $750m Woolloongabba redevelopment gets go ahead

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 2 Min Read

THE Brisbane City Council has given the green light for Vicinity Centres’ $750 million Buranda Village transformation in Woolloongabba. The dated sub-regional shopping centre, anchored by Woolworths and Target, and opposite Princess Alexandra Hospital, will be turned into a mixed-use precinct that features a 10,000 sqm open-air retail and dining village, up to 50,000 sqm […]

