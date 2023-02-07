COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

A WRAP up of development site, social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia. Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au   Development Epping, VIC A local developer has pounced on a 4,926 sqm land parcel in a fast-changing northern Melbourne suburb. The $5.145 million sale […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Deicorp secures construction facility from MaxCap
Next Article Legal eagle lands at 39 Martin Place

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Rental vacancies fall to new low
Rental vacancies fall to new low
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
View more stories
Rental vacancies fall to new low Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Lost your password?