REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Deicorp secures construction facility from MaxCap

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

FINANCIER MaxCap has provided Deicorp Group with a first mortgage construction facility for its $185 million Rosebery development. Located at 12-22 Rothschild Avenue, Deicorp’s “The Rothschild” sits around 6km south of the Sydney CBD and will comprise 176 residential apartments and ground floor retail across two buildings over two levels of basement parking. Designed by […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

