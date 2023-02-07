Deicorp secures construction facility from MaxCap

FINANCIER MaxCap has provided Deicorp Group with a first mortgage construction facility for its $185 million Rosebery development. Located at 12-22 Rothschild Avenue, Deicorp’s “The Rothschild” sits around 6km south of the Sydney CBD and will comprise 176 residential apartments and ground floor retail across two buildings over two levels of basement parking. Designed by […]
