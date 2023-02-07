Coles tests market with shopping centre listing

A COLES-anchored metropolitan neighbourhood shopping centre has hit the market, as investor demand remains strong for convenience-based assets. Schofields Village is located on a 16,800sqm landholding at 227 Railway Terrace, around 45km north-west of the Sydney CBD, with by a diverse mix of 16 convenience retailers including a medical centre, pharmacy, childcare centre and numerous […]
Thank you for reading...
Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.