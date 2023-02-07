COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

Coles tests market with shopping centre listing

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

A COLES-anchored metropolitan neighbourhood shopping centre has hit the market, as investor demand remains strong for convenience-based assets. Schofields Village is located on a 16,800sqm landholding at 227 Railway Terrace, around 45km north-west of the Sydney CBD, with by a diverse mix of 16 convenience retailers including a medical centre, pharmacy, childcare centre and numerous […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Home sellers biding time
Next Article Industry welcomes Labor’s sensible higher density plan

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Rental vacancies fall to new low
Rental vacancies fall to new low
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
View more stories
Rental vacancies fall to new low Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing Over 640k in housing stress, at risk of homelessness Rising rates shrink buyers borrowing power Rising cost of capital amplify risks in secondary office market
Lost your password?