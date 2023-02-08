APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Launceston, TAS

A private investor has snapped up a United Petroleum fuel and convenience retail outlet in Launceston for $4.925 million, on a yield of about 5.9%

On 1,998 sqm, the station is leased on a 20-year triple net lease to 2036 with options to 2056.

In Devonport, another United Petroleum station was also picked up by a private investor at 5.9%, with a $3.975 million price tag.

The 1,834 sqm Devonport property at 89 Best Street is leased until 2034 with options for a further 20 years.

Both properties offered substantial depreciation benefits.

The deals were brokered by Burgess Rawson’s Rick Jacobson, Jamie Perlinger and Matthew Wright in conjunction with Knight Frank’s Nicholas Bond.

Jacobson said United Petroleum is a top-tier tenant, with more than 465 sites nationally.

“The tenant also owns and maintains all aspects of the fuel tanks plus equipment making these even more appealing to investors,” he said.

South Yarra, VIC

487 Chapel Street has been leased on a three-year term to London-based boutique Ivory Thread Bridal.

Lewis Waddell from Fitzroys negotiated the lease at $600 per sqm net on behalf of a local long-term investor.

Located on a high exposure position on the famous Chapel Street shopping strip, the 112sqm well-presented ground floor retail space sits within close proximity of the Jam Factory and will benefit from the development growth in the area.

Office

West Perth, WA

Australian Development Capital (ADC)’s refurbishment of a West Perth building has paid off.

ADC acquired the 1989-built 8 Richardson Street in March last year and immediately set about upgrading the lobby, introducing brand new end-of-trip facilities and fully refurbishing vacant floors. A strategy to target ASX listed resource firms was delivered by Cushman & Wakefield’s office leasing team, who secured Mincor Resources over 790 sqm and Auteco Minerals (800 sqm) following a lease last year to WorkPac (715 sqm).

The building has now been fully leased by Roly Egerton-Warburton and Harry Wise of Cushman & Wakefield.

“The strategy involved delivering brand new, full floor, turnkey fit outs for high-quality tenants providing a unique offering in the West Perth marketplace. Tenants were secured before the fit-outs were delivered, so we were able to custom build the fit-outs for them, providing a bespoke design for the tenants and reduced letting up periods and risk for our client,” Egerton-Warburton said.

West Perth vacancies have fallen to around 13%

Rod Hamersley, ADC director, said, “When we purchased the asset, we understood the lack of quality options available in the location, and the growing tenant demand for high-quality stock in West Perth.”

Fortitude Valley, QLD

Respect Inc has a taken out five-year lease with an option for a 113 sqm Brisbane city fringe office. Level 1 at 76 Wickham Street was leased at $26,000 per year gross plus GST through Chase Commercial.