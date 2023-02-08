Dexus Industria grows FFO despite falling values

THE Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) saw a significant drop in its statutory net profit after tax which fell from $113.7 million to just $1.4 million after the HY23 period.

The fall in statutory profits in the period ending 30 December 2022 came after a $34.0 million net fair value losses on investment properties, after HY22 had an $86.7 million net fair value gain.

This comes after Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) posted a 92.2% decline statutory net profit, bringing in just $3.1 million for HY23.

DXI has confirmed a distribution of 8.2 cents per security for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

Funds from operations were up 9.2% or $2.3 million to $27.1 million over the period, attributed to a full period of Jandakot Airport industrial precinct contributions and contracted rent increases.

FFO per security was at 8.5 cents, down 9.7% after an above average number of securities on issue after the REIT’s HY22 equity raising.

“We have delivered on our strategy in a challenging environment, leasing record volumes, achieving double-digit re-leasing spreads, and releasing capital through divestments. Our balance sheet remains resilient, with gearing below our target range, $139 million of liquidity and no near-term debt maturities,” said Alex Abell, fund manager at DXI.

External independent valuations of all DXI’s investment properties saw in a like-for-like revaluation uplift of $4.5 million, up 0.3% increase on prior book values.

Leasing was at record levels over the period, with 67,700sqm secured with industrial assets reaching +11.1% re-leasing spreads.

“We continue to leverage Dexus’s integrated real estate platform to be the first choice for investors seeking superior risk-adjusted returns from Australian listed industrial real estate,” added Abell.

“The industrial sector is benefitting from vacancy of less than 1% across the major markets, which is contributing to strong rental growth that has offset cap rate expansion. We remain committed to adding value through actively managing existing assets, while focusing on activating development projects that improve portfolio quality and have regard to return hurdles.”

WACR for the portfolio was at 5.13% with a WALE of 6.3 years, by income, with total occupancy at 97.4%.

NTA per security was down 2.2% to $3.522 over the period, after a $31.2 million fair value loss compared to 30 June 2022 book value.

Gearing fell below the REIT’s target range of 30 – 40%, hitting was 23.3%, or 29.5% on a look-through basis.

The weighted average cost of debt increased 110 basis points to 3.4% compared to HY22, with the closest debt maturity at $60 million, due in FY25 and the weighted average debt maturity at 3.8 years.

“The Fund remains well-positioned to deliver long-term value given our active management approach, combined with a high-quality portfolio with key characteristics that include being accessible to 80% of the population in each capital city within 60 minutes, strong cash flow generation with a WALE by income of 6.3 years, and 55% of the portfolio generating fixed rental growth of 3.0 – 3.5% per annum with the remainder linked to CPI,” concluded Abell.

DXI reaffirmed its FY23 FFO guidance of 16.7 cents to 17.5 cents per security and distributions of 16.4 cents per security.