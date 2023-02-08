Green shoots emerge in construction sector

AUSTRALIA’S construction industry moved into expansion mode for the first time since interest rates began rising in May, with labour shortages easing after a difficult 2022.

Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Construction Index (PCI) – previously undertaken with the Housing Industry Association and which has taken on a new format in 2023, now forming part of the Ai Group Australian Industry Index – was up 15.1 points over December and January, to a positive reading of 11.4. Values below 0 indicate contraction and above 0 indicate expansion.

The improvement over the past two months continued a rally starting in October.

“This is the first time it has expanded since interest rate rises started in May. Construction was subdued throughout 2022 due to acute labour shortages. With absenteeism returning to normal levels, constructors report improved activity,” the report said.

The Ai Group Australian Industry Index also incorporates the Australian Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI). The PMI continued into contraction, falling 10 points to -17.1.

This is the steepest decline in manufacturing activity seen since the start of the pandemic, dragged lower by falling demand, with sales and new orders both down in the month.

The Industry Index overall was down 10.5 points to -11.6.

Longstanding supply constraints eased slightly over December and January period, and input prices continued to rise although the extent of increases fell dramatically (down 25.2 to 50.1). The pace of sales price rises and wage increases also eased, which Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said supported the view that inflation may have peaked towards the end of 2022.

“As the economy slows in response to the policy focus on reducing inflation, there are signs of weakening demand in the industrial sector with sales and new orders falling and employment growth easing. Energy-intensive manufacturers and business service providers are reporting the steepest declines in activity to date.

“With the Reserve Bank deciding to raise the cash rate further, the decline in industrial sector activity underlines the risks of an excessive tightening of policy over coming months.”

Activity and sale fell further into negative territory, down 12.6 to -20.2, and new orders contracted, down 20.6 to -16.2. Employment grew but only slightly.